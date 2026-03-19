Buy 3 Calamos Mutual Funds for Portfolio Stability

Calamos Investments was founded by John P. Calamos Sr. in 1970. It is a global asset manager of convertible securities and multi-asset products, headquartered in Naperville, IL. Calamos Investments manages $48.4 billion in assets and $22.4 billion in liquid alternatives.

Calamos mutual funds offer a wide range of investment choices, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative strategies. Approximately 85 investment professionals with expertise in research, performance analysis, and portfolio strategy manage investment programs for mutual funds.

We have chosen three Calamos mutual funds —Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth (CTSOX), Calamos Hedged Equity (CCHEX) and Calamos Market Neutral Income (CVSIX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth fund invests in small-cap companies with strong growth potential, common stocks and American Depositary Receipts.

Brandon M. Nelson has been the lead manager of CTSOX since March 23, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Lumentum Holdings Inc. (4.4%), Dave Inc. (4%) and Argan, Inc. (3.2%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

CTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 26.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. CTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Calamos Hedged Equity fund seeks total return with lower volatility by investing mainly in equities and using call options to enhance income and manage risk.

John P. Calamos has been the lead manager of CCHEX since Dec. 31, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (8.6%), Apple Inc. (6.9%) and Microsoft Corp. (6.6%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

CCHEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.2% and 7.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.90%. CCHEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Calamos Market Neutral Income fund seeks high current income consistent with the stability of principal. CVSIX invests mainly in convertible securities and employs short selling to enhance income and hedge against market risk.

Jason Hill has been the lead manager of CVSIX since Aug. 5, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (5.2%), Apple Inc. (4.2%) and Microsoft Corp (4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CVSIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 4.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. CVSIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (CVSIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CCHEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CTSOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.