Buy 3 Artisan Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Artisan Partners was founded in 1994 and had $184.4 billion in assets as of Jan. 31, 2026. It provides mutual funds across U.S. markets, international markets, and global markets. These mutual funds are managed by an independent team, which uses a structured investment process and creates a portfolio that differs from market benchmarks. All these factors make each mutual fund an appealing investment option.

We have chosen three Artisan mutual funds —Artisan International Investor (ARTIX), Artisan Global Equity Investor (ARTHX) and Artisan Sustainable Emerging Mkts Inv (ARTZX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Artisan International Investor fund seeks maximum long-term capital growth. ARTIX invests its net assets in stocks of foreign companies in a portfolio that is broadly diversified by country, industry and company.

Mark L. Yockey has been the lead manager of ARTIX since Dec. 28, 1995. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like UBS Group AG (5.1%), LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd. (4.7%) and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. (4.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ARTIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20% and 10.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.18%. ARTIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Artisan Global Equity Investor fund invests a majority of its assets in equity securities, including U.S. and international stocks, convertibles, depositary receipts and warrants.

Charles-Henri Hamker has been the lead manager of ARTHX since Jan. 11, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. (4.9%), Babcock International Group PLC (4.6%) and Alpha Services and Holdings SA (4.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ARTHX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.5% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.35%. ARTHX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Artisan Sustainable Emerging Mkts Inv fund invests its assets in equity securities of issuers based or primarily operating in emerging and less developed markets.

Maria Negrete-Gruson has been the lead manager of ARTZX since June 26, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (14%), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (5.8%), and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (5.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ARTZX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%. ARTZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

