Buy 3 Aristotle Mutual Funds for Stronger Returns

Aristotle Funds operates as an actively managed mutual fund family that began operations in 2001 under the name Pacific Funds and manages $15.3 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2025. It provides investment products that include fixed-income, U.S. and international equity, and multi-asset funds. The investment approach bases its decisions on fundamental research and active security selection through its credit-focused bond portfolios and small, mid-cap equities, growth, value stocks, and diversified asset-allocation funds. All these factors make it a reliable investment choice.

We have chosen three Aristotle mutual funds — Aristotle Floating Rate Income (PLFDX), Aristotle Short Duration Income (PLDSX) and Aristotle Ultra Short Income (PLUDX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Aristotle Floating Rate Income fund invests most of its assets in income-generating floating rate loans and debt securities. PLFDX advisors also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities and other debt instruments, including high-yield bonds.

Michael Marzouk has been the lead manager of PLFDX since June 30, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (24.8%), Cash (6.1%) and CommScope LLC senior secured bond (3.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

PLFDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.78%. PLFDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Aristotle Short Duration Income fund invests in income-producing debt instruments, including corporate bonds, asset-backed, and mortgage-related securities.

David Weismiller has been the lead manager of PLDSX since Dec. 19, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (59.6%), Cash (2.9%) and U.S. Treasury notes (2.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

PLDSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.6% and 3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. PLDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Aristotle Ultra Short Income fund invests in short-term, investment-grade U.S. dollar debt securities, including corporate, government, and asset-backed instruments, as well as money market securities, with portfolio duration generally kept at one year or less.

Ying Qiu has been the lead manager of PLUDX since June 28, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (22.8%), Cash (4.6%) and Neuberger Berman CLO Ltd (3.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

PLUDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.32%. PLUDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

