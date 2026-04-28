Buy 3 Aberdeen Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

Aberdeen Asset Management is a Scottish-based investment management company. Established in 1983, it manages over $505.6 billion of assets and provides investment solutions to over 80 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

Aberdeen offers a wide range of mutual funds and institutional investment products in equity, fixed income, and multi-asset, investing in markets across the globe, whether developed or emerging markets. Its portfolio decisions are guided by a combination of fundamental and macro views.

We have chosen three Aberdeen mutual funds, abrdn Emerging Markets ex-China (GWLRX), abrdn Real Estate Fund (AIAGX) and abrdn US Small Cap Equity (GSXAX) which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

abrdn Emerging Markets ex-China fund seeks to invest in companies with earnings-growth potential greater than that expected by the stock markets in which the fund's securities are traded.

Nick Robinson has been the lead manager of GWLRX since Feb. 28, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (16.3%), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (8.3%) and SK hynix Inc. (5.2%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

GWLRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.64%. GWLRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

abrdn Real Estate Fund invests its assets in securities of companies involved in real estate, real estate financing, or those holding significant real estate assets.

Svitlana Gubriy has been the lead manager of AIAGX since March 7, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Welltower Inc. (15.2%), Prologis, Inc. (10.7%), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (7.8%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

AIAGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.7% and 5.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. AIAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

abrdn US Small Cap Equity fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. GSXAX invests its net assets in equity securities issued by small-capitalization companies.

Chris Colarik has been the lead manager of GSXAX since March 31, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Viavi Solutions Inc. (3.5%), Wintrust Financial Corp (3%) and .Materion Corp (2.9%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

GSXAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 4.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.36%. GSXAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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