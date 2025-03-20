Buy 3 3D Printing Stocks to Tap Solid Near-Term Price Upside Potential

3D printing or additive manufacturing is the process of making three-dimensional objects from digital files. Since its conception in the 1980s, 3D printing has evolved from being a novelty to having an enterprise focus with widespread usage in diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, technology and medical.

This space focuses on companies developing the 3D printing process and the technology to run the same, the distributors and retail firms involved in it, and firms that use it to create their products.

We recommend three 3D Printing stocks to add to your portfolio to strengthen it in 2025, as these have strong upside potential for the short term. These are NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, GE Aerospace GE and Carpenter Technology Corp. CRS.

Vast Application of 3D Printing Technology

3D printing technology has even found application in the sports industry for the development of custom protective gear and spike plates for soccer shoes. The retail sector has also deployed technology for manufacturing jewelry and home decor items, among others. Of late, 3D printing technology has ventured into creative sectors like fashion and gaming.

3 3D Printing Stocks to Buy for Solid Short-Term Gains

These three 3D printing stocks have strong revenue and earnings growth potential for 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA Corp.

NVIDIA offers an innovative methodology for machine learning-assisted 3D printing. The NVIDIA RTX platform features the fastest real-time GPU-rendering solutions for 3D designers. NVIDIA NGP Instant NeRF platform enables users to reconstruct a mesh object of the 3D printed model.

AI (artificial intelligence)-powered NVIDIA RTX technology enables designers, architects, and artists to interactively ray trace in the application viewport, transforming the creative design workflow and delivering significantly faster rendering than traditional CPU-based solutions. NVDA’s AI technology, like NVIDIA DLSS, significantly boosts frame rates for creating architectural designs and developing immersive 3D space.

Huge Short-Term Price Upside for NVDA Shares

NVIDIA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 50.9% and 46.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the past 30 days.

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 53.7% from the last closing price of $117.52. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $130 to $220. This indicates a maximum upside of 87.2% and no downside.

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a long-time adopter of additive manufacturing/ 3D printing technology. GE’s LEAP engines include 3D-printed fuel nozzles, which raise fuel efficiency by 15%. GE’s proprietary 3D-printed fuel nozzle tips are 25% lighter and five times more durable than those manufactured by others.

The company’s GE9X includes GE’s 3D-printed fuel nozzle. Management stated that 3D printing enabled the GE9X engine to be 10% more fuel-efficient than its GE90 version engines. GE Aerospace has undertaken a sizable investment plan to scale production of its 3D printing-enabled LEAP engines.

Impressive Short-Term Price Upside for GE Stock

GE Aerospace has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -6.8% and 17.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the past 30 days.

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 14.9% from the last closing price of $205.57. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $202 to $261. This indicates a maximum upside of 27% and a downside of 1.7%.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Carpenter Technology is a leader in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing/ 3D printing processes and soft magnetics applications. CRS has expanded additive manufacturing capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

CRS primarily processes basic raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, titanium, manganese, chromium, molybdenum, iron scrap and other metal alloying elements through various melting, hot forming and cold working facilities to produce finished products in the form of billet, bar, rod, wire and narrow strip in many sizes and finishes. CRS also produces certain metal powders and parts.

Excellent Short-Term Price Upside for CRS Shares

Carpenter Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 5.3% and 46.6%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.8% over the last 30 days.

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 29% from the last closing price of $190.61. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $150 to $300. This indicates a maximum upside of 57.4% and a downside of 21.3%.

