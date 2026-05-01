Buy 2 North Square Mutual Funds for Balanced Returns

North Square Investments is a multi-boutique asset management platform that comprises independent affiliated managers, each providing a unique, research-intensive mutual fund. Strategies offered by North Square-affiliated managers include sector-specific, niche and other specialty investment approaches. Portfolios may deviate from index performance levels based on market conditions and manager investment approaches. All these factors make North Square a great investment option.

We have chosen two North Square mutual funds, North Square Spectrum Alpha Fund (ORIGX) and North Square Strategic Income (ADVNX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

North Square Spectrum Alpha Fund seeks capital appreciation. ORIGX invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies.

Brad A. Thompson has been the lead manager of ORIGX since Jan. 11, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like North Square Dynamic Small Cap (52.7%), North Square Advisory Research All Cap Fund (27.1%) and North Square Kennedy MicroCap (18.6%) as of Nov. 31, 2026.

ORIGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. ORIGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

North Square Strategic Income fund invests in preferred and debt securities, along with other income-generating assets like convertibles, REITs, and ETFs.

John L Cassady has been the lead manager of ADVNX since Feb. 21, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Newport Gold, Inc. (1%), North Square RCIM Tax Advantage Fund (0.9%) and Alamos Gold Inc. (0.9%) as of Nov. 30, 2026.

ADVNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9% and 4.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68%. ADVNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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