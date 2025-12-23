Buy 2 Kinetics Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC began its operations in 1994 as an employee-owned, SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) registered investment adviser. The company managed $7.0 billion worth of assets through its management services, including $1.6 billion from Kinetics mutual funds as of long periods because their research team conducts independent analysis instead of following market benchmarks.

We have chosen two Kinetics mutual funds —Kinetics The Global Fund (KGLAX) and Kinetics Internet No Load (WWWFX)— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Kinetics The Global Fund invests its assets in common stocks, ETFs, convertible securities, warrants, and other equity-like instruments of U.S. and foreign companies.

Murray Stahl has been the lead manager of KGLAX since April 30, 1999. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (21.2%), Texas Pacific Land Corp (12.4%) and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (4.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

KGLAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 24.5% and 18.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.64%. KGLAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Kinetics Internet No Load fund seeks long-term capital growth and current income. WWWFX has net assets in common stocks, convertible securities, warrants and other equity securities having the characteristics of common stocks, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), of U.S. and foreign companies engaged in Internet and Internet-related activities.

Peter B. Doyle has been the lead manager of WWWFX since June 30, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (54.6%), Texas Pacific Land Corp. (16.7%) and Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (6.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

WWWFX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 27% and 17%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.67%. WWWFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

