Markets
BFLY

Butterfly Network Stock Surges 53% After Reporting Narrower Loss In Q4

February 26, 2026 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) are surging about 53 percent during Thursday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting a drop in net loss to $15.3 million from last year's $18.1 million.

The company's stock is currently trading at $4.7650, up 53.47 percent, over the previous close of $3.100 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $1.32 and $5.03 in the past one year.

Revenue for the period increased 41 percent, to $31.5 million from $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BFLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.