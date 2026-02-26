Butterfly Network Stock Surges 53% After Reporting Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) are surging about 53 percent during Thursday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting a drop in net loss to $15.3 million from last year's $18.1 million.

The company's stock is currently trading at $4.7650, up 53.47 percent, over the previous close of $3.100 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $1.32 and $5.03 in the past one year.

Revenue for the period increased 41 percent, to $31.5 million from $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

