Butterfly Network (BFLY) Unveils iQ+ Bladder Ultrasound Scanner

Butterfly Network BFLY recently announced the availability of its first specialty product, the iQ+ Bladder, in the United States. This launch marks a significant expansion for Butterfly, as it moves beyond its traditional point-of-care ultrasound offerings to cater to the bladder scanning market. The iQ+ Bladder is a comprehensive solution that includes a specialized probe, software, a compact rolling cart, a tablet and a power splitter, all designed to streamline the bladder scanning process using ultrasound.

The iQ+ Bladder offers a purpose-built, streamlined solution for bladder scanners that helps nurses get automated bladder volume calculations, with 3D visualizations, in seconds.

The stock has declined 3.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 16.6% decline. The S&P 500 Index has increased 10.3% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Technology for Enhanced Patient Care

At the heart of the iQ+ Bladder is Butterfly's proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, which powers the specialized probe. This technology ensures durability for daily use, making it a reliable tool for healthcare professionals. The probe is complemented by intuitive software that is specifically tailored to the needs of nurses and other providers who perform bladder scans regularly. The software's user-friendly interface eliminates the need for complex configurations, thereby allowing for quick and intuitive scans.

The solution provides automated bladder volume calculations with 3D visualizations, enabling nurses to obtain accurate measurements in seconds. Additionally, the compact rolling cart includes storage space and a probe charging dock, ensuring that the equipment is always ready for use. The large tablet mounted on the cart can be adjusted for optimal viewing, thus further enhancing the user experience.

The introduction of the iQ+ Bladder addresses key challenges faced by healthcare professionals, including the need for efficient, reliable and cost-effective bladder scanning solutions. With its emphasis on efficiency, ease of use and workflow optimization, the iQ+ Bladder has the potential to streamline clinical processes, enhance patient care and drive value for healthcare organizations.

Impact on Butterfly Network

The launch of the iQ+ Bladder represents a strategic move for Butterfly Network, expanding its market reach and solidifying its position as a leader in portable ultrasound technology. By entering the bladder scanning market, Butterfly has demonstrated its ability to adapt to evolving healthcare needs and diversify its product offerings. This expansion is likely to have a positive impact on Butterfly's growth and market presence, further establishing the company as a key player in the digital health industry.

Butterfly Network, Inc. Price

Butterfly Network, Inc. price | Butterfly Network, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Butterfly Network currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Align Technology ALGN and Medpace MEDP.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have risen 30.3% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth year to date.

Medpace, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.8%.

Medpace’s shares have risen 27% year to date compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one quarter, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

ALGN’s shares have declined 0.5% year to date against the industry’s 2.3% growth.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.