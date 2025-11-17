Butterfly Network (BFLY) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 3.65

The average one-year price target for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) has been revised to $3.65 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of $3.23 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.40% from the latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Butterfly Network. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 17.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLY is 0.06%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.80% to 125,287K shares. The put/call ratio of BFLY is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 10,717K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,955K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,486K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,311K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,453K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 32.62% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,145K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 24.96% over the last quarter.

