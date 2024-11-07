News & Insights

Busey-CrossFirst Merger: Navigating Integration Challenges and Financial Risks

November 07, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

First Busey (BUSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

The merger between Busey and CrossFirst presents significant integration challenges that could impede the realization of expected synergies. Effective integration into Busey’s existing risk management, compliance, and corporate culture is crucial to avoid disruption and client loss, which may affect anticipated revenue gains. Failure to achieve seamless integration could lead to unforeseen costs and delayed benefits, adversely impacting Busey’s financial performance and stock value post-merger. Thus, the complexity, cost, and time associated with the merger process remain critical risk factors for stakeholders to monitor.

The average BUSE stock price target is $29.50, implying 8.10% upside potential.

