Markets
BNR

Burning Rock, Merck KGaA Collaborate On Liquid-biopsy Based CDx Development Using OncoCompass Target

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) said that it has partnered with Merck KGaA, in companion diagnostics or CDx development for the MET inhibitor tepotinib in the mainland China market.

The CDx test is based on Burning Rock's self-developed next generation sequencing (NGS)-based liquid biopsy solution, OncoCompass Target panel.

Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor that inhibits the oncogenic MET receptor signaling caused by MET (gene) alterations. Discovered and developed in-house at Merck KGaA, tepotinib has a highly selective mechanism of action, with the potential to improve outcomes in aggressive tumors that have a poor prognosis and harbor these specific alterations.

Tepotinib was the first oral MET inhibitor to receive a regulatory approval anywhere in the world for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring MET gene alterations, with its approval in Japan in March 2020 under the brand name TEPMETKO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular