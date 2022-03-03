Burlington Stores Slips On Lower Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings that missed estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $121.64 million or $1.80 per share compared to $155.99 million or $2.33 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.53. Analysts were looking for $3.25 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $2.609 billion from $2.282 billion last year.

