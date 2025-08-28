Burlington Stores Increases FY25 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $9.19 to $9.59. Total sales are estimated to increase in the range of 7% to 8%, and assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 1% to 2%.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60. Total sales are estimated to increase in the range of 5% to 7%, and assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%.

Second quarter net income was $94 million, or $1.47 per share compared to $74 million, or $1.15 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $110 million, or $1.72 per share, compared to $80 million, or $1.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total sales increased 10% to $2.70 billion, while comparable store sales increased 5%.

Shares of Burlington Stores are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.