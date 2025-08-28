Markets
BURL

Burlington Stores Increases FY25 Adj. EPS Guidance

August 28, 2025 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $9.19 to $9.59. Total sales are estimated to increase in the range of 7% to 8%, and assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 1% to 2%.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60. Total sales are estimated to increase in the range of 5% to 7%, and assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%.

Second quarter net income was $94 million, or $1.47 per share compared to $74 million, or $1.15 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $110 million, or $1.72 per share, compared to $80 million, or $1.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total sales increased 10% to $2.70 billion, while comparable store sales increased 5%.

Shares of Burlington Stores are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BURL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.