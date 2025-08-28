Burlington Stores, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $94.19 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $73.76 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.76 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $2.705 billion from $2.465 billion last year.

Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $9.19 to $9.59

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $9.19 to $9.59

