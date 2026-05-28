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Burlington Stores, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

May 28, 2026 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $114.744 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $100.833 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $128.895 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $2.856 billion from $2.504 billion last year.

Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $114.744 Mln. vs. $100.833 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $2.856 Bln vs. $2.504 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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