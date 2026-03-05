Burlington Stores, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $310.39 million, or $4.84 per share. This compares with $260.77 million, or $4.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $313.89 million or $4.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $3.647 billion from $3.277 billion last year.

Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $310.39 Mln. vs. $260.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.84 vs. $4.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.647 Bln vs. $3.277 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.60 To $ 1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: 9 % To 11 %

