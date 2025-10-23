Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $29.73 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $27.39 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.73 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $73.77 million from $73.17 million last year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.73 Mln. vs. $27.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $73.77 Mln vs. $73.17 Mln last year.

