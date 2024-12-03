Burcon Unveils Advanced Pea Protein Solution

Burcon Nutrascience (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience has launched its next-generation Peazazz®C pea protein, which boasts over 90% protein purity and a clean taste, ideal for various plant-based products. The innovative protein is expected to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and nutritious ingredients in the food and beverage industry. With a focus on superior taste and nutrition, Burcon aims to lead the market in plant-based protein solutions.

