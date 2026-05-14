Burberry Group Reports Profit In FY26

(RTTNews) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) reported fiscal 2026 pretax profit of 49 million pounds compared to a loss of 66 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 5.9 pence compared to a loss of 20.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 94 million pounds compared to a loss of 37 million pounds. Adjusted operating profit increased to 160 million pounds from 26 million pounds. Adjusted profit per share was 15.2 pence compared to a loss of 14.8 pence.

For the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026, revenue was 2.42 billion pounds compared to 2.46 billion pounds, previous year.

Burberry also announced that Gerry Murphy, who joined the Board in May 2018, has decided to retire as Chair with effect from the date of interim results in November 2026. Gerry will be succeeded by William Jackson.

At last close, shares of Burberry were trading at 1,168.00 pence, up 0.47%.

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