Burberry Announces £150M Note Issuance for 2030

Burberry (GB:BRBY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Burberry Group PLC is set to issue £150 million in notes with a 5.750% interest rate due in 2030, a move that could attract investors interested in long-term bonds. This issuance has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with a reputable global brand. The prospectus for this issuance is now available for viewing.

For further insights into GB:BRBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.