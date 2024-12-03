News & Insights

Burberry Announces £150M Note Issuance for 2030

December 03, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Burberry (GB:BRBY) has released an update.

Burberry Group PLC is set to issue £150 million in notes with a 5.750% interest rate due in 2030, a move that could attract investors interested in long-term bonds. This issuance has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with a reputable global brand. The prospectus for this issuance is now available for viewing.

