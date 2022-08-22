BUR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.64, changing hands as low as $9.57 per share. Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.235 per share, with $12.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.69.

