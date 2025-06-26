Bumble Stock Soars 25% as Layoffs Signal Cost Discipline

Bumble Inc.’s BMBL share price has rallied in recent months because of a decisive strategic overhaul, fresh guidance and renewed investor optimism surrounding the company. The most prominent catalyst was the June 25 announcement of a roughly 30% workforce reduction (approximately 240 positions) as part of a broader realignment aimed at restoring efficiency and cutting costs. The company’s stock soared 25% in the session on the news.

Management now projects up to $40 million in annual savings, despite taking a one-time charge of $13-$18 million in late 2025 owing to severance pay. Bumble’s rival, Match Group, Inc. MTCH, had also announced a 13% workforce reduction last month.

Bumble, which is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry, raised its second-quarter revenue forecast to $244-$249 million and lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance to $88-$93 million alongside announcing these layoffs. These revised projections have reassured the market that Bumble is focused on operational discipline and margin recovery. Much of the positive sentiment also stems from Bumble's commitment to reinvesting cost savings into product innovation and technology, particularly AI enhancements designed to improve match quality.

While lingering user monetization challenges, flat growth in paying users and doubts about Gen Z adoption still remain headwinds, the shift toward operational efficiency and product focus has generally been viewed as a prudent move.

Bumble’s stock has been notably volatile. However, such sharp moves are now more attention-grabbing given recent developments. After last month’s steep decline, the stock bounced back sharply in June following the cost-cutting and upbeat guidance news, suggesting investors are interpreting these steps as proof that Bumble is executing on its turnaround plan.

BMBL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past three months, BMBL has grown 44.3% against a 7.1% decline for its Zacks Peer Group. Box, Inc. BOX and monday.com Ltd. MNDY are noteworthy competitors in the same space. While BOX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MNDY sports a #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bottom Line

Bumble’s improved momentum stems from a combination of strong cost discipline, upgraded financial outlook and strategic reinvestment into long-term capabilities. While challenges remain, particularly around user growth and monetization, the market appears to be rewarding what it sees as a clearer, more focused roadmap for profitability and sustainable value creation.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Box, Inc. (BOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.