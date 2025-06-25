Markets
BMBL

Bumble To Lay Off About 240 Employees Worldwide

June 25, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dating application Bumble Inc. announced on Wednesday a layoff of approximately 240 roles globally, representing about 30% of the company's workforce.

The company stated that the layoff is part of an effort to realign its operating structure and execute its strategic priorities more effectively. As a result, the company expects to incur approximately $13 million to $18 million in non-recurring charges, primarily consisting of employee severance, benefits, and related costs for affected employees.

The company expects that the charges will be incurred primarily in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The company expects to achieve up to $40 million of annual cost savings in connection with the global workforce reduction. The company plans to reinvest the substantial majority of these savings in strategic initiatives, including product and technology development.

The company also revised its previously announced financial outlook for the second quarter of 2025. It now expects total revenue between $244 million and $249 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $88 million and $93 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.