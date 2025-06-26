Bumble (BMBL) Soars 25.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Bumble Inc. BMBL shares ended the last trading session 25.1% higher at $6.52. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.7% loss over the past four weeks.

BMBL is benefiting from enhanced user experience through new features, AI-driven personalized matching, and strong growth in its Bumble BFF friendship platform.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%. Revenues are expected to be $240.01 million, down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bumble, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BMBL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bumble belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Automatic Data Processing ADP, closed the last trading session 4.2% lower at $298.19. Over the past month, ADP has returned -4.4%.

ADP's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.22. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.2%. ADP currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

