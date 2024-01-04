News & Insights

Bulls Defend $6 SRW Wheat on Thursday

January 04, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheat prices firmed up on Thursday with 1 ¼ to 13 ¼ cent gains across the U.S. classes. Chicago wheat futures led the way with double digit rallies of as much as 2.2%, though prices initially worked lower and traded sub-$6 for the first time in a month. KC HRW ended with front month gains of 3 to 4 ½ cents. Spring wheat was 1 ¾ to 2 ¾ cents higher on the day and closed near the session highs.  

Spring wheat stocks were shown at 16.853 million bushels on Jan 1 according to the MGEX. That is 6.2% below supplies during the same time last year. 

Analysts are looking for the weekly wheat export sales to be between 150k MT and 450k MT for the week that ended 12/28. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.13 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.24 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.25 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.11 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

