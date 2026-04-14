Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.26, changing hands as high as $116.83 per share. State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLY's low point in its 52 week range is $88.985 per share, with $125.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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