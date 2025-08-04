Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XHB

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (Symbol: XHB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.55, changing hands as high as $104.98 per share. SPDR S&P Homebuilders shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHB's low point in its 52 week range is $84.48 per share, with $126.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.55.

