Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WSC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.69, changing hands as high as $42.15 per share. WillScot Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.705 per share, with $52.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.