Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WRD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WeRide Inc (Symbol: WRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.60, changing hands as high as $12.03 per share. WeRide Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.03 per share, with $44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.96.

