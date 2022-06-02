Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WPM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.99, changing hands as high as $43.39 per share. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.39 per share, with $51.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.16.

