Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.95, changing hands as high as $158.91 per share. Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WM's low point in its 52 week range is $138.58 per share, with $175.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.99. The WM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

