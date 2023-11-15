Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VSS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.03, changing hands as high as $109.18 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSS's low point in its 52 week range is $99.0261 per share, with $116.2299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.62.

