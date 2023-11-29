Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VSCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.52, changing hands as high as $23.65 per share. Victorias Secret & Co shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.62 per share, with $47.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.33.

