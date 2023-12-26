Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRNA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Verona Pharma plc (Adderbury) (Symbol: VRNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.48, changing hands as high as $19.64 per share. Verona Pharma plc (Adderbury) shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.83 per share, with $26.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.47.

