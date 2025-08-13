Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UWMC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.32, changing hands as high as $5.36 per share. UWM Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UWMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UWMC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.795 per share, with $9.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.35.

