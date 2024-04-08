Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UDR

In trading on Monday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.32, changing hands as high as $37.92 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.95 per share, with $44.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.65. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

