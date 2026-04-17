Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UCC

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: UCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.08, changing hands as high as $52.53 per share. ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.98 per share, with $56.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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