Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: TMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.78, changing hands as high as $38.83 per share. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMF's low point in its 52 week range is $33.5099 per share, with $48.9778 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.74.

