Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TITN

In trading on Monday, shares of Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.18, changing hands as high as $28.29 per share. Titan Machinery, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TITN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TITN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.44 per share, with $47.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.09.

