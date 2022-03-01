Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TIPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (Symbol: TIPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.10, changing hands as high as $21.13 per share. SPDR— Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIPX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.45 per share, with $21.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.12.

