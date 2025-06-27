Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TFC

In trading on Friday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.72, changing hands as high as $42.81 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.56 per share, with $49.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.90. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.