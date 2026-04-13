Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SVXY

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (Symbol: SVXY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.55, changing hands as high as $49.62 per share. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVXY's low point in its 52 week range is $34.19 per share, with $56.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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