Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STAG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.46, changing hands as high as $37.69 per share. STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.09 per share, with $41.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.41.

