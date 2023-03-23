Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPEM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.75, changing hands as high as $33.81 per share. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $40.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.76.

