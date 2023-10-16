Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLVM

In trading on Monday, shares of Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.48, changing hands as high as $44.63 per share. Sylvamo Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLVM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.59 per share, with $57.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.46.

