Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSXV: SLI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.25, changing hands as high as $6.30 per share. Standard Lithium Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.85 per share, with $11.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.34.

