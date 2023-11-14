Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEMR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc (Symbol: SEMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.94, changing hands as high as $9.26 per share. SEMrush Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEMR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.16 per share, with $12.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.27.

