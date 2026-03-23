Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHE

In trading on Monday, shares of the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.70, changing hands as high as $33.08 per share. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.11 per share, with $36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.