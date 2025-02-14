Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RTO

In trading on Friday, shares of Rentokil Initial plc (Symbol: RTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.07, changing hands as high as $27.37 per share. Rentokil Initial plc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.40 per share, with $34.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.31.

